US light-duty vehicle sales hit record high of 17.5 million units in 2016
10 January 2017
According to Ward’s Automotive, in calendar year 2016 light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million, breaking the record of 17.4 million set in 2015. In 2000, there were 17.2 million light vehicles sold, the highest point until 2015.
—Source: DOE
Light vehicle sales have increased for the past seven years. Sales are 69% higher than during the Great Recession that saw vehicle sales plummet to 10.3 million vehicles in 2009.
January 10, 2017
Old auto industry enjoy it while it lasts. Self-driving BEVs that drives 5 times longer than gassers before retiring and that drives 7 times as many miles per year as non-self-driving cars will start to erode the annual US sales numbers. In 2021 when Tesla can make over 500,000 such cars to the US market alone ending annual sales of about 2,5 million non-driverless cars.
Posted by: Change | January 10, 2017 at 02:32 AM
How many fully equipped ADVs will effectively be used to replace 5 to 7 vehicles with human drivers?
Taxis and limousine services may be the exception unless the on-demand ADVs have the proven capability to supply lower cost, higher availability services, which may not be the case?
The majority may prefer to have their own electric ADVs to use as they see fit? In that case, annual sales may not be greatly affected.
Posted by: HarveyD | January 10, 2017 at 09:35 AM
