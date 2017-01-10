« Average fuel economy of new light-duty vehicle sold in US dropped in December 2016; down for full year | Main | Nissan unveils Vmotion 2.0 concept signaling future design, zero-emission and autonomous directions »

US light-duty vehicle sales hit record high of 17.5 million units in 2016

10 January 2017

According to Ward’s Automotive, in calendar year 2016 light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million, breaking the record of 17.4 million set in 2015. In 2000, there were 17.2 million light vehicles sold, the highest point until 2015.

—Source: DOE

Light vehicle sales have increased for the past seven years. Sales are 69% higher than during the Great Recession that saw vehicle sales plummet to 10.3 million vehicles in 2009.