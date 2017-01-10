« DENSO opens R&D lab at U Michigan to advance machine learning and automated drive | Main | Schaeffler Group sees e-mobility and digitalization as key opportunities »
3M sells NMC cathode intellectual property to Umicore, will focus on Si anodes
10 January 2017
3M has entered into an agreement transferring its Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) cathode intellectual property and related intellectual property licenses to Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group. The sale includes U.S Patents 6,660,432, 6,964,828, and 7,078,128, their corresponding global equivalents, and all related license agreements.
We are very pleased to deepen our successful technology collaboration with Umicore. The agreement enables 3M to focus on its unique strengths in silicon anodes, while Umicore continues to develop and commercialize high energy NMC cathodes. In combination, these technologies may substantially increase electric vehicle battery life.—Christian Milker, global battery materials business manager, 3M Electronics Materials Solutions Division
3M will continue to pioneer the development of innovative battery technologies with an increased focus on next-generation silicon anode materials, electrolyte additives and advanced thermal management solutions for electric vehicles, Milker added.
Umicore has been a valuable partner in the commercial growth of NMC cathode technology, which 3M developed in partnership with Professor Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University.—Christian Milker
