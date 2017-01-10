« DENSO opens R&D lab at U Michigan to advance machine learning and automated drive | Main | Schaeffler Group sees e-mobility and digitalization as key opportunities »

3M sells NMC cathode intellectual property to Umicore, will focus on Si anodes

10 January 2017

3M has entered into an agreement transferring its Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) cathode intellectual property and related intellectual property licenses to Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group. The sale includes U.S Patents 6,660,432, 6,964,828, and 7,078,128, their corresponding global equivalents, and all related license agreements.