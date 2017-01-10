« Honda to add new dedicated hybrid model with i-MMD in US in 2018; hybrid system to expand to light trucks | Main | Average fuel economy of new light-duty vehicle sold in US dropped in December 2016; down for full year »

Samsung SDI shows high-energy density fast-charging cell for EVs; production targeted for 2021

10 January 2017

At the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), Samsung SDI introduced a next-generation high-energy density battery cell that could lead to EV driving ranges of up to 600 km (373 miles) and that can fast charge in 20 minutes. The mass production of this product is slated for 2021.

The company also showed an integrated battery module concept with a 10% decrease in component units and weight compared to the currently produced models. A conventional EV battery module which consists of 12 cells has a capacity of 2~3kWh. By contrast, an “integrated battery module” has more than 24 cells with a higher capacity of 6~8kWh, which makes it an adequate module in the full-fledged high-capacity EV era, Samsung said.

The integrated battery module is not only larger in size but features a higher safety level due to its design, the company said.

Samsung SDI also showcased a full line up of 12V, 48V Low Voltage Systems (LVS).

Samsung SDI also showcased a “21700” cylindrical battery cell (21 mm diameter x 70 mm long—the format being used by Tesla and Panasonic in the Gigafactory) with the improved energy density, power and performance.

Samsung SDI initiated the construction of an automotive battery factory located in Hungary in August of last year, forming a triangular global operation: Korea, China and Europe. Based on this localization strategy, the plan is to actively respond to the diverse requirements of global automakers by supplying the cutting-edge automotive batteries and LVS solutions in the proximity.