Samsung SDI shows high-energy density fast-charging cell for EVs; production targeted for 2021
10 January 2017
At the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), Samsung SDI introduced a next-generation high-energy density battery cell that could lead to EV driving ranges of up to 600 km (373 miles) and that can fast charge in 20 minutes. The mass production of this product is slated for 2021.
The company also showed an integrated battery module concept with a 10% decrease in component units and weight compared to the currently produced models. A conventional EV battery module which consists of 12 cells has a capacity of 2~3kWh. By contrast, an “integrated battery module” has more than 24 cells with a higher capacity of 6~8kWh, which makes it an adequate module in the full-fledged high-capacity EV era, Samsung said.
The integrated battery module is not only larger in size but features a higher safety level due to its design, the company said.Samsung SDI also showcased a full line up of 12V, 48V Low Voltage Systems (LVS).
Samsung SDI also showcased a “21700” cylindrical battery cell (21 mm diameter x 70 mm long—the format being used by Tesla and Panasonic in the Gigafactory) with the improved energy density, power and performance.
Samsung SDI initiated the construction of an automotive battery factory located in Hungary in August of last year, forming a triangular global operation: Korea, China and Europe. Based on this localization strategy, the plan is to actively respond to the diverse requirements of global automakers by supplying the cutting-edge automotive batteries and LVS solutions in the proximity.
January 10, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (3)
It seems like Tesla’s 2170 format is fast becoming the industry automotive battery standard. I thing that I read both Lucid motor, Faraday Future and Riviam Automotive are all planning to use 2170 cells as well for their 300 to 400 miles range BEVs.
Tesla is the only one in mass production with this cell for Powerpack 2 and powerwall 2 that got twice the kwh when going from previous 18650 cells to 2170. Part of that is caused by better packaging. Tesla will start production of Model 3 battery packs in q2, 2017. Tesla’s contract with Panasonic for the 18650 cells runs until 2018 so we may not see the new 2170 cell in Model S and X until 2019. At that time Tesla may do a complete redesign of the battery pack and power train to enable 1200 V tech and ultra fast charging at 600,000 watt enabling 50kwh in 5 min or enough to drive 150 miles.
Posted by: Change | January 10, 2017 at 01:54 AM
I may add that Tesla may surprise us all by announcing ultra fast charging for model 3 because it come with this new 2170 cell and Tesla could have made a 1200 V drive train for model 3.
Posted by: Change | January 10, 2017 at 01:58 AM
Will 1200 V drive units and all associated components be ready/proven and fully tested for Model 3 due out by 2017/2018?
Or will it be offered as an upgrade in 2020 or so?
Future 1200 V battery packs, drive units and ultra quick charge facilities would be a major boast to extended range BEVs.
Posted by: HarveyD | January 10, 2017 at 11:13 AM
