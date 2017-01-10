« US light-duty vehicle sales hit record high of 17.5 million units in 2016 | Main | U Chicago study proposes market-based approach to fuel economy standards to deal with impacts of fuel price volatility »

Print this post

Nissan unveils Vmotion 2.0 concept signaling future design, zero-emission and autonomous directions

10 January 2017

At the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Nissan unveiled Vmotion 2.0, a new concept vehicle that signals the company’s future sedan design direction and Intelligent Mobility technology—Nissan’s roadmap to achieve zero emissions and zero fatalities. Nissan Vmotion 2.0 features Nissan Intelligent Driving, one of three core elements of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Nissan Intelligent Driving helps provide a safe and comfortable driving experience through technology such as ProPILOT, which is envisioned to ultimately allow the vehicle to drive in autonomous mode—not just on the highway and in heavy traffic conditions – but also on urban roads with intersections.

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is the evolution of the “V-motion” front design signature seen on many current Nissan products, such as the Murano mid-size crossover and Maxima 4-door sports car. Vmotion 2.0 takes the design a step further by forming an intelligent three-dimensional shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle. In this concept, the V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, allowing for extremely sharp yet expressive surface language, accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body.

Providing hints at the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the lighting around the front Nissan emblem glows to indicate when the vehicle is in ProPILOT mode, which is envisioned to provide autonomous driving support technology on urban roads and at intersections. Wrap-around rear glass and the floating C-pillar also provide an impression of intelligent and efficient aerodynamics.

The car’s silhouette is characterized by a “floating roof,” with a line flowing seamlessly from the steeply-raked A-pillars to the trunk lip. A unique carbon finisher with thin silver threads accents the roof line. An extended wheelbase shows off the car’s generous cabin, while the distinctive body surface is defined by Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language. The signature boomerang-style taillights emphasize the width of the vehicle. Similar to the grille, the rear diffuser glows when the car operates in ProPILOT mode.

The front and rear doors swing outward, creating a large pillar-less open space that invites stepping into Nissan Vmotion 2.0’s spacious cabin. The dashboard continues the “Gliding Wing” design theme, which integrates the instrument panel and infotainment system for both the driver and passenger. The single continuous horizontal display integrates the ProPILOT graphic user interface (GUI). For rear-seat passengers, the center console features a smaller screen, which can serve as an extension of the main display.

The steering wheel is designed to allow the driver and passenger to clearly see all the display infotainment without any interruption, enhancing a seamless GUI experience. The cabin provides the driver and passenger a comfortable environment when the car is in ProPILOT mode. The center console’s simple layout includes a multi-functional touchpad to operate the infotainment system.