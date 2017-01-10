« ARPA-E to award up to $20M in new CIRCUITS program for redesigned WBG power electronics | Main | DENSO opens R&D lab at U Michigan to advance machine learning and automated drive »

Wolfspeed introduces new SiC MOSFET for EV drivetrains

10 January 2017

Wolfspeed, a Cree Company and a leader in silicon carbide (SiC) power products, has introduced a 900V, 10mΩ MOSFET rated for 196 A of continuous drain current at a case temperature of 25 ˚C. This device enables the reduction of EV drivetrain inverter losses by 78% based on EPA combined city/highway mileage standards. This efficiency improvement offers designers new options in terms of range, battery usage and vehicle design.

Recently, Wolfspeed supplied Ford Motor Company—in a collaboration with the US Department of Energy (DOE)—with a full-SiC, 400A power module designed around the 900V, 10mΩ chip. The module, designed and produced by Wolfspeed, contains four MOSFETs connected in parallel to achieved a remarkable 2.5mΩ R ds(on) . Wolfspeed engineers have since demonstrated the capability to use these chips to create an 800A, 1.25mΩ module.

With the commercial release of the 900V 10mΩ device, electric vehicles can now reap the benefits of SiC in all aspects of their power conversion. With the continued expansion of our Gen3 MOSFET portfolio in new package options, our devices can now support significant efficiency improvements in onboard chargers, offboard chargers, and now EV drive trains. —John Palmour, CTO of Wolfspeed

Commercially qualified and rated for a maximum operating temperature of 175 ˚C, Wolfspeed’s new chip offers high-reliability in harsh environments, such as those found in vehicle drivetrains.

The new 900V, 10mΩ MOSFET is available in bare die, is listed as part number CPM3-0900-0010A, and is currently available for purchase from SemiDice. Wolfspeed expects to release the associated discrete device in a 4L-TO247 package (C3M0010090K) in the coming weeks. This package has a Kelvin-source connection that allows engineers to create designs that maximize the benefits of SiC’s superior speed and efficiency.