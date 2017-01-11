« Nexteer Automotive and Continental form JV focused on electronic steering and braking systems for automated driving | Main | King County Metro Transit to purchase 120 battery-electric buses by 2020, 73 from Proterra »

FCA calculates operational GWP impact of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as 31% less than previous-generation minivan

11 January 2017

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in hybrid (earlier post) has an operational global warming impact 31% less than that of the previous-generation, gasoline-powered Chrysler minivan, according to an analysis by FCA US engineers using industry-standard software. The software determines Global Warming Potential (GWP), which considers the environmental impact of fuel production and delivery, along with the implications of the vehicle’s own fuel consumption.

The calculations are based on 120,000 miles (200,000 km) of operation.

Compared with the previous-generation Chrysler minivan, the all-new Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid could account for a 21-metric-tonne reduction in CO 2 e GHG emissions.

The Pacifica Hybrid delivers a 24% reduction in GWP, when compared with its gasoline-powered stablemate. This despite a curb-weight differential that favors the 2017 gas-powered Pacifica by approximately 650 pounds, largely due to the weight of the 16 kWh battery pack.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan achieves a fuel-economy rating of 84 miles-per-gallon-equivalent (MPGe) from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). No minivan has ever been rated higher.

The all-new Pacifica Hybrid begins arriving at US dealerships in first-quarter 2017. With available $7,500 federal tax credit, pricing starts as low as $34,495, not including any state or local incentives.