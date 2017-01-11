« Schaeffler Group sees e-mobility and digitalization as key opportunities | Main | BETO report identifies biofuel/bioproducts opportunities from wet and gaseous waste: ~22.2B GGE/year »

Nexteer Automotive and Continental form JV focused on electronic steering and braking systems for automated driving

11 January 2017

Nexteer Automotive and Continental have agreed to form a joint venture focused on the advancement of motion control systems and actuator components for automated driving. This joint venture will combine Nexteer’s advanced steering and driver assistance (ADAS) technologies with Continental’s portfolio of Automated Driving and advanced braking technologies to accelerate advancements in vehicle motion control systems.

Nexteer and Continental will hold an equal 50-50 percent ownership position in the joint venture. The joint venture will focus on R&D activities including rapid evaluation, design and prototyping.

Initially, the venture will employ team members leveraging existing technical talent from both Nexteer and Continental with plans for future growth. Pending regulatory approvals, it is expected that this project will be operational in the first quarter of 2017.