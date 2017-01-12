« BYD the recommended company for Argentinian tender for 50 electric buses | Main | WVU study fully characterizes pump-to-wheels methane emissions from HD natural gas vehicles and fueling stations »

Calendar: 9th International Symposium: Advanced Battery Power – Kraftwerk Batterie

12 January 2017

Researchers, developers and users from industry, science and research will be discussing the latest trends, studies and findings from battery research from 29-30 March 2017 in Aachen, Germany at the English-language Advanced Battery Power Conference.

Internationally renowned experts such as Professor Jeff Dahn, FRSC from Dalhousie University NSERC/Tesla Canada Industrial Research (“Surprising Chemistry that takes place within Lithium Ion Cells”) and Dr. Michael M. Thackeray from the Argonne National Laboratory (Reflections on the Evolution of Metal Oxide Cathodes for Li-Ion Batteries) are among the keynote speakers.

An Advanced Battery Power Symposium prior to the opening will offer related introductory and basic seminars. Battery Day NRW is sponsored by Svenja Schulze, Minister of Innovation, Science and Research of the State of Nordrhein-Westfalen.