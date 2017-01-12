« WVU study fully characterizes pump-to-wheels methane emissions from HD natural gas vehicles and fueling stations | Main | GMC 2018 Terrain offers 1.6L diesel with start/stop in US »

Honda of Canada Mfg. to invest $492M in Ontario manufacturing plants; $83.6M in government grants

12 January 2017

Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM), a division of Honda Canada Inc., will invest $492 million over the next three years to allow the company to modernize its Ontario manufacturing facilities and to improve its manufacturing carbon footprint significantly—part of Honda’s global initiatives. The new investment brings Honda’s total Canadian facilities investment to over $4.7 billion. In 1986, Honda became the first Japanese auto maker to build a manufacturing facility in Canada.

Honda Canada is partnering with the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario on this program. Both the federal and Ontario governments will provide conditional grants up to $41.8 million each, representing 17% of Honda Canada’s investment.

As part of the upgrades made possible by the investment, Honda will build a new paint shop which will reduce the GHG emissions from the paint process by 44%, further reducing its manufacturing carbon footprint in Canada, said Jerry Chenkin, President and CEO, Honda Canada Inc.

This investment will also allow for further research and development activities to advance the latest manufacturing technologies.

Honda of Canada Mfg. has the capacity to produce 400,000 Civic and CR-V models annually for the Canadian and North America markets, as well as for export. Approximately 100,000 Canadian-built Civic and CR-V units are sold on an annual basis in Canada. HCM also produces 260,000 four-cylinder engines annually.

Honda Canada Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. The company has produced more than 7.7 million cars and light trucks since 1986 at its two manufacturing facilities and builds engines at a third manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario. Both manufacturing facilities are extremely flexible and currently build Honda Civic and CR-V models.

Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than four million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada.