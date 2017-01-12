« EPA and CARB charge Fiat-Chrysler with using undeclared emission control devices in 3.0L diesels | Main | Oberon Fuels, Mack Trucks, and New York City Department of Sanitation begin first customer demonstration of a DME-powered Mack Truck »

New Flyer zero-emission bus deliveries increased by 48% to 213 EUs in 2016

12 January 2017

Deliveries of New Flyer of America zero-emission buses (ZEBs) in 2016 reached their highest level in company history, delivering 213 equivalent units (EUs) in 2016. (One equivalent unit represents one 30-foot, 35-foot or 40-foot heavy-duty transit bus or one motor coach. One articulated transit bus represents two equivalent units.) This represented an increase of 48% from 144 ZEB EU’s delivered in 2015, and is represents 8.3% of New Flyer’s total heavy-duty transit bus production in 2016.

New Flyer manufactures all three current types of ZEBs, including: battery-electric, trolley-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell electric buses. This design and manufacturing capability allows transit authorities the ability to optimize charging method, infrastructure and range capability for their specific needs.

New Flyer believes that zero emission acceptance has now hit a breakthrough level for the heavy-duty transit market in 2016. We estimate that approximately 255 EU’s of the heavy-duty transit bus deliveries in 2016 were zero emission, and New Flyer is proud to have delivered more than 83%. —Wayne Joseph, President of New Flyer Transit Bus

All New Flyer ZEBs are based on the proven Xcelsior heavy-duty transit bus platform, driven by electric motors, and share common electric accessories. Including hybrid electric propulsion, New Flyer has now delivered more than 6,400 buses driven by electric motors to the North American transit industry over the past 20 years.

New Flyer has developed a strong portfolio of clean-air solution partners with industry technology leaders including Siemens, BAE, Allison, XALT Energy, A123 Systems, Vanner, Thermo King, EMP, Parker, Vossloh-Kiepe, Shunk, and Cummins. In addition, New Flyer’s focus on emissions reduction includes propulsion systems with the latest generation of hydrogen fuel cells from Ballard Power Systems and Hydrogenics.

New Flyer’s clean-air solutions expanded in 2016, with the delivery of the industry’s first OEM installation of the Cummins ISL-G Near-Zero NO x engine into the Xcelsior platform. New Flyer understands that that the natural evolution of emission reduction is different for every transit property, therefore will continue to dedicate themselves to offer the broadest, best and most reliable clean air solutions in the industry on a proven platform.

New Flyer is also currently validating North America’s first 60-foot articulated battery-electric bus with a hydrogen fuel cell range extender, complemented by dual driven axles for enhanced traction, at the US Federal Transit Administration’s Altoona proving grounds.