GMC 2018 Terrain offers 1.6L diesel with start/stop in US

12 January 2017

At the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), GMC introduced the 2018 Terrain compact SUV. The new Terrain offers a choice of three all-new available turbocharged propulsion systems, including a 1.6-liter turbo-diesel.All engines incorporate start/stop technology to enhance efficiency in stop-and-go driving.

The recently announced 2018 Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV will also feature the same powertrain choices: 1.5 and 2.0L turbo gasoline, and the 1.6L turbo-diesel, based on the Opel 1.6 CDTi engine featured in many European Opel models.

Two new efficiency-enhancing nine-speed automatic transmissions are matched with the gasoline engines—the standard 1.5L and a 2.0L unit—a first application for the GMC lineup. The diesel is paired with a Hydra-Matic 6T45 six-speed automatic.

The 1.6-liter turbo-diesel is SAE-certified at 137 hp (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft of torque (325 N·m). A variable-geometry turbocharger helps generate a broad torque band with excellent low-rpm performance.

The 2018 Terrain goes on sale this summer in SL, SLE, SLT and Denali models, maintaining the momentum created by the first-generation model, of which more than 700,000 have been sold in North America since it went on sale in 2009.