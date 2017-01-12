« Honda of Canada Mfg. to invest $492M in Ontario manufacturing plants; $83.6M in government grants | Main | Renault Trucks working with metal 3D printing to reduce engine size and weight »
GMC 2018 Terrain offers 1.6L diesel with start/stop in US
12 January 2017
At the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), GMC introduced the 2018 Terrain compact SUV. The new Terrain offers a choice of three all-new available turbocharged propulsion systems, including a 1.6-liter turbo-diesel.All engines incorporate start/stop technology to enhance efficiency in stop-and-go driving.
The recently announced 2018 Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV will also feature the same powertrain choices: 1.5 and 2.0L turbo gasoline, and the 1.6L turbo-diesel, based on the Opel 1.6 CDTi engine featured in many European Opel models.
Two new efficiency-enhancing nine-speed automatic transmissions are matched with the gasoline engines—the standard 1.5L and a 2.0L unit—a first application for the GMC lineup. The diesel is paired with a Hydra-Matic 6T45 six-speed automatic.
The 1.6-liter turbo-diesel is SAE-certified at 137 hp (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft of torque (325 N·m). A variable-geometry turbocharger helps generate a broad torque band with excellent low-rpm performance.
The 2018 Terrain goes on sale this summer in SL, SLE, SLT and Denali models, maintaining the momentum created by the first-generation model, of which more than 700,000 have been sold in North America since it went on sale in 2009.
|
|The new Terrain’s exterior signals the next chapter of GMC’s design language, with stronger, sharper and more sculpted elements such as the grille and lighting features. Click to enlarge.
January 12, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments