BMW selects power electronics and electronics testing company Scienlab as strategic electromobility partner

13 January 2017

BMW has selected Bochum, Germany-based Scienlab as a strategic partner and is investing in test laboratories for developing energy storages and inverters.

We have already been cooperating with BMW as partners for more than ten years and we have been allowed to accompany the development of several innovations in the area of the electrified drive train. —Michael Schugt, one of four managing directors of Scienlab electronic systems GmbH

Scienlab electronic systems GmbH in Bochum produces test systems to test industrial products as well as electrified drive train components for electric and hybrid vehicles. The business unit Test Systems develops customer-specific test environments for high-voltage energy storage systems, battery management systems, inverters, DC/DC converters, charging devices and charging infrastructures, and for the integration of multiple components. Scienlab's Common Rail unit offers testing solutions for all development and manufacturing processes relating to actuators and injectors.

As a development partner and engineering service provider Scienlab also offers customer-specific solutions, such as analog and digital measurement and circuitry systems as well as control devises in small series for various applications in automobiles and industry.