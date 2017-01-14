« Tesla keynote to open 34th International Battery Seminar; material sourcing for the Gigafactory | Main

Nissan to begin on-road autonomous vehicle testing in London with modified LEAF

14 January 2017

Nissan will bring real-world demonstrations of autonomous driving cars to the UK next month. Showcasing next-generation technology through the LEAF, the on-road demonstrations will take place in London, enabling the vehicles and their passengers to cover a diverse city environment.

Passengers, including government officials and technical and safety experts, will be given the opportunity to experience and test the technology in a live environment in a modified Nissan LEAF. These will be the first demonstrations of Nissan’s autonomous drive technology on public roads in Europe.

It follows recent announcements that both the refreshed Qashqai and the new LEAF, both coming soon, will be equipped with autonomous drive technology to enable single lane autonomous driving on motorways.