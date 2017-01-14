« Takata to plead guilty, pay $1B in criminal penalties for airbag scheme; 3 Takata execs indicted | Main | Tesla keynote to open 34th International Battery Seminar; material sourcing for the Gigafactory »
Renault introduces two new electric light commercial vehicles
14 January 2017
At the Brussels Motorshow in Belgium, Renault Pro+ introduced two new electric light commercial vehicles—New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E.—to its line-up, bringing the total to four. The company is also expanding its range of connected services for commercial customers as well as its specialist network.
New Kangoo Z.E. features a new battery, new engine, new charger, new innovative connected services, and a heat pump in the air conditioning system. New Kangoo Z.E. is equipped with a new “Z.E.33” battery (33 kWh) and also gains a new motor developing 60 hp and based on the ZOE R75/90 motor. It is built in France at the Renault Cléon plant.
New Kangoo Z.E. now delivers a range of 270 km (168 miles) NEDC compared with 170 km for Kangoo Z.E. (106 miles). In real use, on a delivery cycle, the vehicle would have a range of around 200 km (124 miles) with a single load. New Kangoo Z.E. has a greater available range than any other electric LCV.
New Kangoo Z.E. cuts charging time due to a new-generation 7 kW AC charger. A full charge takes around six hours from a 7 kW WallBox. With this more powerful charger, New Kangoo Z.E. recovers a range of 35 km in just one hour of charging (in a temperate climate).
New Kangoo Z.E. also features a heat pump linked to the air conditioning, maintaining range in cold weather. New Kangoo Z.E. is built in France and will go on sale in Europe from mid-2017.
Master Z.E. gains the Z.E. expertise of Renault, European leader in electric vehicles, while maintaining all the qualities that have made Master a benchmark in the heavy van sector.
This electric version of Master is aimed primarily at fleets running last-mile distribution services in the city, as well as large municipalities and local government. This heavy van’s load characteristics, range and charge time are tailored to the needs of business customers in and around cities.
Master Z.E. is also equipped with the “Z.E.33” battery (33 kWh) and fitted with the R75, an engine of advanced energy efficiency,with output of 57 kW/76 hp, inherited from ZOE. Master Z.E. has a range of 200 km NEDC.
Master Z.E. takes less than one night to charge: a full charge takes six hours with the 7 kW WallBox. Master Z.E. will arrive in the European market at the end of 2017.
Connected services. LCV customers can also take advantage of new connected services such as Z.E. Trip and Z.E. Pass on New Kangoo Z.E. These services enable an easy charging on one of Europe’s 80,000 public EV charging points. In 2017, Renault Pro+ will also be rolling out a number of other connected services dedicated to business users, starting with two prioritary service families, “Fleet Management” and “Predictive Maintenance”.
“Fleet Management” is a telematic service which gives access for fleet managers to:
Valuable vehicle data for effective and efficient business management.
Better total cost of ownership (TCO), cutting fleet running costs (lower consumption, manage and plan servicing).
“Predictive Maintenance” involves issuing real-time information on the vehicle’s condition. Based on the predictive data analysis system, it helps to plan ahead for maintenance and thus optimize servicing costs; maximize vehicle availability to increase productivity; and ensure driver safety.
Renault Pro+ is market leader in electric LCV sales in Europe. With New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E., Renault Pro+ is continuing to expand its tailor-made offering dedicated to professional customers, while developing connected services for business users. We are confident that our professional customers will experience our Zero Emission connected vans which will significantly contribute to better business as well as driving experience.—Ashwani Gupta - Global Head of Light Commercial Vehicle Business
On other forums the question of why Renault did not go for a similar 40 KWH pack to that in the Zoe has come up.
Apart from the obvious one of optimising cost to application which is so important for commercial vehicles, Renault have developed and have on the road the Symbio fuel cell in association with Michelin.
That means if you need a longer range, it can be greatly extended at a far lower weight penalty than putting in more batteries.
So this implementation seems to me to mean that Renault are happy with the progress of this RE technology.
Posted by: Davemart | January 14, 2017 at 03:08 AM