Renault introduces two new electric light commercial vehicles

14 January 2017

At the Brussels Motorshow in Belgium, Renault Pro+ introduced two new electric light commercial vehicles—New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E.—to its line-up, bringing the total to four. The company is also expanding its range of connected services for commercial customers as well as its specialist network.

New Kangoo Z.E. features a new battery, new engine, new charger, new innovative connected services, and a heat pump in the air conditioning system. New Kangoo Z.E. is equipped with a new “Z.E.33” battery (33 kWh) and also gains a new motor developing 60 hp and based on the ZOE R75/90 motor. It is built in France at the Renault Cléon plant.



Renault Pro+ now includes four electrics LCVs: Twizy Cargo (a quadricycle with a boot launched in 2014), New Commercial ZOE (based on New ZOE with a range of 400 km NEDC launched in September 2016), and the newly introduced New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E. Click to enlarge.

New Kangoo Z.E. now delivers a range of 270 km (168 miles) NEDC compared with 170 km for Kangoo Z.E. (106 miles). In real use, on a delivery cycle, the vehicle would have a range of around 200 km (124 miles) with a single load. New Kangoo Z.E. has a greater available range than any other electric LCV.

New Kangoo Z.E. cuts charging time due to a new-generation 7 kW AC charger. A full charge takes around six hours from a 7 kW WallBox. With this more powerful charger, New Kangoo Z.E. recovers a range of 35 km in just one hour of charging (in a temperate climate).

New Kangoo Z.E. also features a heat pump linked to the air conditioning, maintaining range in cold weather. New Kangoo Z.E. is built in France and will go on sale in Europe from mid-2017.

Master Z.E. gains the Z.E. expertise of Renault, European leader in electric vehicles, while maintaining all the qualities that have made Master a benchmark in the heavy van sector.

This electric version of Master is aimed primarily at fleets running last-mile distribution services in the city, as well as large municipalities and local government. This heavy van’s load characteristics, range and charge time are tailored to the needs of business customers in and around cities.

Master Z.E. is also equipped with the “Z.E.33” battery (33 kWh) and fitted with the R75, an engine of advanced energy efficiency,with output of 57 kW/76 hp, inherited from ZOE. Master Z.E. has a range of 200 km NEDC.

Master Z.E. takes less than one night to charge: a full charge takes six hours with the 7 kW WallBox. Master Z.E. will arrive in the European market at the end of 2017.

Connected services. LCV customers can also take advantage of new connected services such as Z.E. Trip and Z.E. Pass on New Kangoo Z.E. These services enable an easy charging on one of Europe’s 80,000 public EV charging points. In 2017, Renault Pro+ will also be rolling out a number of other connected services dedicated to business users, starting with two prioritary service families, “Fleet Management” and “Predictive Maintenance”.

“Fleet Management” is a telematic service which gives access for fleet managers to:

Valuable vehicle data for effective and efficient business management.

Better total cost of ownership (TCO), cutting fleet running costs (lower consumption, manage and plan servicing).

“Predictive Maintenance” involves issuing real-time information on the vehicle’s condition. Based on the predictive data analysis system, it helps to plan ahead for maintenance and thus optimize servicing costs; maximize vehicle availability to increase productivity; and ensure driver safety.