« Achates Power building 2.7L opposed-piston light-duty engine; exceeding CAFE 2025, Tier 3 targets at lower cost | Main | Takata to plead guilty, pay $1B in criminal penalties for airbag scheme; 3 Takata execs indicted »

Print this post

Renault under investigation in France for “deceit” on diesel testing

14 January 2017

French judicial authorities have opened investigations of Groupe Renault on the ground of “deceit on essential qualities and inspections conducted”. This development suggests that the Public Prosecutor wishes to continue the investigations, Renault said.

In November 2016, the Ministers of the Economy and Industry in France announced that the DGCCRF ( Direction Générale de la Concurrence, de la Consommation et de la Répression des Fraudes) had ended its investigations on Renault engines and sent its conclusions to the Public Prosecutor in Nanterre. The latter has since sent the file to the Public Prosecutor in Paris, who has interregional jurisdiction in consumer affairs.

In response, Groupe Renault reaffirmed its position:

Renault complies with French and European regulations. Renault vehicles are all and have always been homologated in accordance with the laws and regulations. They are compliant with the applicable standards. Renault vehicles are not equipped with cheating software affecting anti-pollution systems. The States, European Commission, Regulation Authorities and automotive manufacturers all share the opinion that the requirements of the applicable regulations need to be strengthened. This is the purpose of the future Euro 6d Regulation.