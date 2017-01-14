« Renault introduces two new electric light commercial vehicles | Main | Nissan to begin on-road autonomous vehicle testing in London with modified LEAF »

Tesla keynote to open 34th International Battery Seminar; material sourcing for the Gigafactory

14 January 2017

Tesla’s Kurt Kelty will deliver one of the opening plenary keynotes at the 34th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit 20-23 March 2017 in Florida. Kelty, Senior Director, Cell Supply Chain & Business Development, will examine the status of material sourcing and sustainable material sourcing for the Gigafactory.

In addition, he will discuss the production of cells for energy products manufactured at the Gigafactory including the Powerwall and Powerpack.

Kelty is the Senior Director of Battery Technology at Tesla Motors in Palo Alto, California. His team in Palo Alto is responsible for setting and implementing Tesla’s battery cell usage strategy. Kelty is responsible for the technical exchanges and commercial negotiations with each of the battery cell suppliers and early stage battery cell developers.

He leads the team that is particularly focused on evaluating the performance and reliability of cells. Kelty also leads the partnerships and battery cell material sourcing efforts at the Gigafactory. He is responsible for forming and implementing relationships to co-locate at the Gigafactory or to source materials from external suppliers. Ultimately, Kelty is responsible for all the material costs and performance of the battery cells made at the Gigafactory.