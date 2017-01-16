« Australia and Japan developing safety standards for marine transport of liquid hydrogen; KHI building carrier | Main | Neste launches Neste MY Renewable Diesel made 100% from waste and residues in Finland; initial customers »

Print this post

GM to launch 18 models in China in 2017 for growth; half to be SUVs or MPVs; more new energy vehicles

16 January 2017

General Motors will launch 18 new and refreshed models this year to achieve continued growth in the company’s largest retail market. Half of the models to be introduced in 2017 under the Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands will be SUVs or MPVs. The products are expected to build on GM’s 2016 sales record of 3.87 million vehicles.

The company announced earlier that it will roll out more than 60 new and refreshed vehicles in China from 2016 through 2020, including 13 models launched last year.

This year, GM will bring to the market more new energy vehicles. The company introduced the Buick LaCrosse Hybrid, Chevrolet Malibu XL Hybrid and Cadillac CT6 Plug-In in 2016.

GM will also continue to enhance its local manufacturing capability. SAIC-GM’s Wuhan plant phase II will start operation this year. SAIC-GM’s battery assembly plant in Shanghai will begin to produce battery packs for the company’s expanded offering of electrified vehicles.

GM’s Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center (PATAC) joint venture will open its new R&D facility in Shanghai. It will include an advanced design and styling center, vehicle engineering facility and small-scale wind tunnel, and be home to a dedicated vehicle development and engineering team.

In addition, GM will continue to explore new opportunities along the automotive industry value chain, including connectivity through Shanghai OnStar, automotive financing through SAIC-GMAC and automotive insurance through INSAIC.