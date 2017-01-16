« U of Birmingham scientists launch project to tackle global clean cold challenge | Main | DOE Co-Optima initiative publishes report reviewing first 12 months; progress on fuels and engines »

Print this post

Daimler Financial Services acquires PayCash Europe SA; launching “Mercedes pay” e-payment system

16 January 2017

Daimler Financial Services AG is acquiring the electronic payment services provider PayCash Europe SA. By gaining a foothold in the ePayment business, Daimler AG will be launching its own electronic payment services provider under the “Mercedes pay” brand name. The parties agreed not to disclose the details of the acquisition.

“Mercedes pay” will be integrated into Daimler Mobility Services GmbH, a subsidiary of Daimler Financial Services, and incorporates a number of different mobility services, including the market leader in car-sharing, car2go, and the mytaxi taxi app, which operates in nine European countries. In 2016, Daimler Financial Services AG had more than four million financed vehicles in its portfolio for the first time in the company’s history. The company plans to use the new payment system to facilitate these and other financing transactions in the future.

Mercedes pay is a fundamental component of our mobility and digitization strategy. Daimler’s new payment system underscores our ambition, as a leading provider of digital mobility services, to make the products and services we offer even more appealing. —Bodo Uebber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services

Our philosophy is to provide mobility at your fingertips. Mercedes pay allows our customers to easily and securely pay for our mobility offerings and services using their smartphones. Mercedes pay will mainly benefit customers who, in the future, will only need to provide their payment details one time, in order to be able to use a range of Daimler’s services. This is made possible by the eWallet function, a virtual source of payment. —Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services AG

PayCash Europe SA is a financial institution that is regulated by the Luxembourg banking authority with a license for electronic cash. The ePayment company, which was founded in 2012, also offers solutions for cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and eWallet systems, in addition to mobile payment services.