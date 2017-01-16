« GM to launch 18 models in China in 2017 for growth; half to be SUVs or MPVs; more new energy vehicles | Main | U of Birmingham scientists launch project to tackle global clean cold challenge »

Neste launches Neste MY Renewable Diesel made 100% from waste and residues in Finland; initial customers

16 January 2017

Neste recently launched a renewable diesel made entirely from waste and residues under the brand name Neste MY Renewable Diesel at select service stations in the Helsinki region today, 9 January 2017. The product enables up to 90% lower greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle of the fuel compared to conventional fossil diesel.

Production of Neste MY Renewable Diesel is based on Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology which can be used for producing premium-quality renewable diesel and other renewable products from almost any waste fat or vegetable oil. The feedstock selection available for Neste’s renewable diesel has been successfully expanded to more than 10 raw materials. The company is engaged in continuous development work to further expand the raw material base.

Sales of Neste MY will begin at Neste service stations in Finland, namely Espoo Piispanmäki, Vantaa Ilmakehä, Helsinki Konala, Espoo Otaniemi, Espoo Olari and Vantaa Varisto. The product is priced somewhat higher than Neste Pro Diesel, which contains at least 15% of renewable diesel. During January, sales of Neste MY will also expand to select Neste Truck stations for heavy traffic in Finland.

The use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel does not require any modifications to vehicles. It is fully compatible with existing diesel fuels so it can be refueled in any blending ratio. The properties of Neste MY Renewable Diesel are better or identical to the world's best fossil diesel fuels, and have a smaller environmental load. The fuel ensures a clean combustion as well as reduces noise and local emissions. Its properties are well suited for Finnish weather conditions and therefore the motorist does not have to fear that the car may break down on the road, even in the coldest winter temperatures.

Neste’s renewable diesel is already used in California, among others, where it helps cities and counties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from traffic. Customers that use Neste’s renewable diesel include San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Walnut Creek, Carlsbad and the county of Sacramento.

Companies such as Google and UPS in the United States and DB Schenker and Lassila & Tikanoja in Finland have also decided to reduce their carbon footprint with Neste MY Renewable Diesel.

Neste and Schenker Oy signed a partnership contract on the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel in DB Schenker’s light distribution vehicles in Helsinki and Turku in Finland. Some twenty DB Schenker vans and trucks in the Helsinki metropolitan area and six to eight transportation vehicles in Turku will be fueled by Neste MY.

Neste and Lassila & Tikanoja signed a partnership contract to use Neste MY Renewable Diesel in selected waste transportation vehicles of Lassila & Tikanoja in the Helsinki metropolitan area. This Christmas, Neste and Lassila & Tikanoja worked together in a campaign to collect ham fat. The campaign encouraged people to bring the waste fat from their roast ham to be used as raw material for renewable diesel. Many businesses and organizations joined the campaign. Lassila & Tikanoja took on the collection of the waste fat and its transportation to preprocessing. At Porvoo Refinery, Neste turns the ham fat into renewable diesel. Early this year, the value of the collected waste fat will be donated to charities.

In Finland, Neste MY was used for producing low-emission energy for the Flow festival and Weekend Festival in summer 2016.