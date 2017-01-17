« True Zero H2 network fuels more than 3.7M miles in California in 2016 | Main | Upcoming workshop for SAE J2954 wireless power transfer status and testing in California »

Audi & FAW sign strategic growth plan for China; focus on electrification and digitalization; 5 more e-tron models

17 January 2017

Audi AG and FAW Group have crafted a strategic growth plan for China. Audi and its local partner FAW Group have defined 21 key strategy fields with respective goals in a 10-year plan. Audi will significantly expand its model portfolio locally produced at FAW VW and enter new segments, including electrified automobiles.

With a new dedicated company for mobility and digital services, the two partners want to advance their joint commitment in this expanding premium business segment. Furthermore, Audi and FAW will intensify their collaboration in financial services aiming to serve the rapidly growing demand from Audi customers in this field.

In the next five years alone, Audi and FAW have agreed to produce five additional e-tron models locally and introduce them to the Chinese market—including purely battery-powered cars with ranges of more than 500 kilometers (310.7 mi). With the Audi A6 L e-tron as first locally produced plug-in hybrid and the Q7 e-tron as an import model, Audi will sell two electrified full-size models in China from this year on.

The agreement on the expanded partnership was signed in Changchun by Rupert Stadler, CEO of Audi AG, Jochem Heizmann, President of Volkswagen Group China, and Xu Ping, Chairman of Board of Directors of FAW Group.

We are starting the next phase of our joint growth path in China. More than ever, our partnership is focusing on profitable, sustainable growth. China is the leading market worldwide for electric mobility. With our e-tron initiative, we want to create a compelling premium offer of products and services here. —Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG