Butagaz partners with Global Bioenergies; first gas distributor in France to market butane and propane containing bio-isobutene

17 January 2017

Butagaz, a leading French brand distributing gas in bottles and tanks, is partnering with Global Bioenergies to incorporate batches of bio-isobutene produced at Global Bioenergies’ demo plant as early as 2017 and later by the first commercial bio-isobutene plant once built in France.

Butane and propane are extracted from natural gas or produced from oil refining. They are distributed in either bottles or tanks and are among the cleanest fossil fuels. Butagaz’s goal is to further reduce the carbon footprint of these value chains. Historically, isobutene is a hydrocarbon derived from oil with physico-chemical characteristics very close to those of butane and propane. Global Bioenergies is developing a process to convert by-products of the sugar industry into isobutene—i.e., bio-isobutene. Bio-isobutene is suitable for use in the butane and propane streams.

Butagaz will contribute financially to Global Bioenergies’ industrial development, in return for reserved batches of isobutene: starting in 2017, Global Bioenergies’ demo plant will produce several batches for delivery to Butagaz. In the longer term, Butagaz has the potential to purchase thousands of tonnes of bio-isobutene when the first commercial plant comes on stream. Part of this “made-in- France” bio-isobutene could then be incorporated into Butagaz’s bottles or tanks of butane and propane.

From 2017, Global Bioenergies and Butagaz will conduct a joint technical and economic study to examine the large-scale incorporation of renewable components for the butane and propane sectors.

A few weeks after the firm bid to acquire Gaz Européen, the natural gas supplier for business clients, the Butagaz Group continues to innovate in its strategy of diversifying its energy business to offer the best possible service to its customers.