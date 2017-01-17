« Audi & FAW sign strategic growth plan for China; focus on electrification and digitalization; 5 more e-tron models | Main | Velodyne LiDAR opens “Megafactory” for 3D LiDAR sensors; 1M sensors in 2018 »
Upcoming workshop for SAE J2954 wireless power transfer status and testing in California
17 January 2017
On 6 February, the Center for Sustainable Energy in San Diego in California will be hosting a workshop for SAE J2954 (Wireless Power Transfer and Automated Charging and Alignment) with the California Air Resources Board (ARB) and California Energy Commission (CARB-CEC) related to wireless power transfer technology status and testing plans in California. The workshop is the day before the SAE 2017 Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium, also in San Diego.
The workshop will review the SAE J2954 light duty document, the anticipated timeline for standardization to commercialization, and the status of technology projects.
Toyota, Nissan and GM will provide technology application examples, while Lear, Witricity and Qualcomm will discuss their particular technologies. TDK and Idaho National Laboratory will provide the view from labs.
Specific to California, a panel will discuss existing and upcoming California regulations related to charging, followed by a discussion on the potential to create first small-scale, then large-scale wireless power transfer testing for light duty vehicles in the 2017-2020 timeframe.
A separate meeting will be held later for heavy-duty WPT.
Those interested in attending should RSVP by 20 January by email to Ryan.Hart@arb.ca.gov and schneider.jesse@web.de. The room is limited to 50 people.
January 17, 2017
Health risk from magnetic flux and parasitic effects are too large, and cannot mitigated. Maximum safe exposure to humans is ~6uT. Within 1 meter, the flux exceeds 1mT. Kids will be frolicking and rolling around outside the vehicle doing what kids do. Soccer Mom and Dad are Scienticfically numb to any danger and go about their boring details. The kids brain is being fried, a Soda Can explodes from parasitic heating sending shrapnel through the kid's eyes rendering him blind, and soon lawyers are being called upon.
EPA and CARB call this progress.
Posted by: Dr. Strange Love | January 17, 2017 at 07:16 AM
V2G in work parking lots will be standard allowing millions of cars to smooth out the grid during prime time.
Posted by: SJC | January 17, 2017 at 11:05 AM
