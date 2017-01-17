« GM investing additional $1B in US manufacturing | Main | Hard parts supplier Rheinmetall Automotive expects electrification to account for more than half of sales in 2020 »

Neste and Bioenergy La Tuque to start R&D cooperation on utilizing forest residues in biofuel production

17 January 2017

Neste and Bioenergy La Tuque have started R&D cooperation with the objective of studying the potential of using forest residues as a raw material in renewable hydrocarbons production in La Tuque, Canada.

The cooperation supports Neste’s goals to expand the raw material selection available and increase the use of waste and residues. Currently, the company is capable of using more than 10 different raw materials to produce renewable products.

The agreement focuses on the technological and economical feasibility of the project and will assess the biomass availability at a competitive cost, identify technology bottlenecks in process lines, and validate the acceptable level of risk.