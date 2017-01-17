« Upcoming workshop for SAE J2954 wireless power transfer status and testing in California | Main

Velodyne LiDAR opens “Megafactory” for 3D LiDAR sensors; 1M sensors in 2018

17 January 2017

Velodyne LiDAR is opening a “Megafactory” to ramp up production of the latest 3D LiDAR sensors to meet high global demand. Located in San Jose, CA, the facility not only has enough space for high-volume manufacturing and for the precise distance and ranging alignment process for LiDAR sensors as they come off the assembly line.

The Megafactory is already producing Velodyne’s HDL-64 LiDAR sensor, with production ramping up across Velodyne’s entire product portfolio and more than one million LiDAR sensors expected to be built in the facility in 2018. That high-volume manufacturing will feed the global demand for Velodyne’s solid-state hybrid LiDAR used in autonomous car systems around the world.

In addition to the San Jose Megafactory, Velodyne LiDAR has also opened a new research and development facility in Alameda, CA. Known as Velodyne Labs, this location focuses on building advanced LiDAR, ASICs chip technology, and new solutions to complete and compliment the company’s existing LiDAR lineup.

The Megafactory and R&D facility join existing corporate and production facilities in Morgan Hill, as well as new or expanding sales offices in Northern California, the Midwest, East Coast, Europe, and Asia.