New Volkswagen Golf GTE PHEV and Golf GTD diesel now available to order in Europe

18 January 2017

In November 2016, Volkswagen presented a major update of the Golf, featuring new engines (including a Millerized 1.5L EA211), new assistance systems and a new generation of infotainment systems (earlier post). Now, three more sporty, fuel-efficient models of the updated Golf can now be ordered in Europe: the plug-in hybrid Golf GTE and the dynamic Golf GTD and Golf GTD Variant diesel models.

With the launch of the new Golf GTE, Volkswagen is bringing onto the market the updated version of the plug-in hybrid.

The drive system remains the same, with a 1.4-liter TSI delivering 110 kW/150 PS, a 75 kW/102 PS electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox developed specifically for hybrid models. The Golf GTE can cover up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) in all-electric mode, with its total range being around 880 kilometers (547 miles). Design elements, such as the winglets in the front spoiler, are in characteristic blue. The GTE’s new LED headlights come as standard.

A 135 kW/184 PS TDI diesel engine takes the GTD from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds (7.9 for the Golf Variant GTD). The maximum torque is 380 N·m, with fuel consumption of 4.4 l/100 km (53 mpg US) and 4.7 l/100 km (50 mpg US), respectively. Standard features of both GTD models include LED tail lights, the new Composition Color infotainment system, top sports seats and progressive steering.

In addition, further new features can be ordered at extra cost: the new Discover Pro radio, navigation and online system can, for instance, be operated for the first time in the compact class via gesture control. In parallel with this there is a greater array of online services and apps.

The new Golf has also been upgraded in terms of driver assistance systems: technologies such as the City Emergency Braking function with new Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), the new Traffic Jam Assist function (partially automated driving up to 60 km/h) and Emergency Assist, likewise new in this segment, significantly improve levels of safety and comfort.