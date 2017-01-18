« GM expands B20 biodiesel lineup with new cars, crossovers and trucks | Main | PG&E launches $500 rebate for residential customers who are EV drivers »

Neste rebranding its renewable diesel fuel: “Neste MY Renewable Diesel”

18 January 2017

Neste announced the rebranding of its renewable diesel fuel during a customer seminar and appreciation event in San Diego, California. Neste is replacing its “Neste Renewable Diesel” and earlier brand name “NEXBTL” with “Neste MY Renewable Diesel” brand name. Simultaneously, Neste is also updating other names in the renewable product family to “Neste MY” brand names. Neste continues the use of NEXBTL name to identify its proprietary technology and process for production of Neste’s renewable products. The name change will go into effect immediately and will be implemented throughout this spring.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel—classified as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)—is a low-carbon drop-in renewable diesel fuel enabling up to 80% lower greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle of the fuel compared to conventional petroleum diesel.

The use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel does not require any modifications to vehicles. It is fully compatible with existing diesel fuels so it can be refueled in any blending ratio. The properties of Neste MY Renewable Diesel are better or identical to the world’s best petroleum diesel fuels, and have a smaller environmental load.

With its top qualities, the fuel ensures clean combustion while it also reduces noise and local emissions. Its properties are well-suited for all weather conditions and the motorist does not have to fear any fuel-related problems even in the coldest winter temperatures.

Production of Neste MY Renewable Diesel is based on Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology which can be used for producing premium-quality renewable diesel and other renewable products from almost any waste fat or vegetable oil. The raw material selection available for Neste’s renewable diesel has been successfully expanded to include more than 10 raw materials. The company is engaged in continuous development work to further expand the raw material base.

Neste’s renewable diesel is already used in California, among other locations, where it helps cities and counties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from traffic. Fleets that use Neste’s renewable diesel include, amongst others, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Walnut Creek, Carlsbad and the County of Sacramento.

Companies such as Google and UPS have also been reducing their carbon footprint with Neste MY Renewable Diesel. Neste MY was also used for producing low-emission energy for Super Bowl 50 fan city.