PG&E launches $500 rebate for residential customers who are EV drivers

18 January 2017

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) launched the Clean Fuel Rebate for residential, electric customers who are electric vehicle (EV) drivers. PG&E serves some 16 million people in Northern and Central California. The new Clean Fuel Rebate is part of California’s statewide Low Carbon Fuel Standard initiative, which aims to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the adoption of clean fuels like electricity.

The Clean Fuel Rebate is a one-time rebate of $500 starting in January 2017. For using electricity as a clean transportation fuel, eligible EV owners can receive one rebate per owned or leased EV.

By participating in the statewide Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, PG&E generates credits for the clean electricity it provides to customers who charge their EVs at home. After selling these credits to regulated parties, PG&E returns the revenue to customers driving EVs through the new Clean Fuel Rebate.

PG&E residential customers with active electric service who own or lease a battery EV or plug-in hybrid EV can apply for the rebate. A PG&E account holder may also apply on behalf of a vehicle owner in their household or a tenant in a multi-unit dwelling with the vehicle owner’s permission. Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) customers are also eligible to apply.

Since the Clean Fuel Rebate comes from a statewide program, residents who have

electric service from another provider in California may be eligible for a similar rebate from their electric utility.

PG&E is partnering with EV charging companies to further EV adoption by building out charging infrastructure across Northern and Central California. This program focuses on extending charging access to places where it has traditionally been limited including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings and disadvantaged communities.