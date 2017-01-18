« TomTom acquires Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Autonomos | Main

Print this post

XL Hybrids upfit system now available to state & municipal fleets in all 50 states via Massachusetts public fleet contract

18 January 2017

XL Hybrids announced that the company has been selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Operational Services Division (OSD), to be a vendor on the newly released Advanced Vehicle Technology statewide contract VEH102. This multi-year contract allows public fleets nationwide to purchase the XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System as both an upfit and retrofit product through an established public contracting mechanism with competitive volume pricing.

Thanks to VEH102, public entities can now seamlessly and immediately purchase our hybrid electric upfit product. Public fleets are often stymied by the prospect of trying to get a new vendor and contract mechanism approved by their parent organization. We’ve been told by some public fleets this process can take upwards of a year or more. By using the OSD VEH102 contract, public fleets can potentially bypass that additional effort and delay. —Ed Lovelace, chief technology officer at XL Hybrids

Through VEH102, public fleets can review available products, get quotes, and place orders directly for the XL Hybrids products either through their own purchasing systems, by contacting the OSD program manager, or for Massachusetts-based eligible entities through the online COMMBUYS purchasing system. The XL3 hybrid electric system can be ordered as a new ship-thru upfit alongside a fleet’s separate new vehicle purchase, or as retrofit purchase for vehicles that are already in service.

The XL3 hybrid system saves fuel through regenerative braking, a process by which the electric motor helps slow the vehicle when the driver brakes, charging the battery. When the driver accelerates, the battery releases the energy to the electric motor, helping propel the vehicle. Working seamlessly in the background, XL3 has zero impact on fleet operations or service, and no driver training or infrastructure requirements. The technology has a quick adoption rate for fleets since there’s no need for special plugs, charging or fueling infrastructure.