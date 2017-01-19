« CARB releases Midterm Review of ZEV regulation, LEV III GHG and PM standards; calls for post-2025 standards | Main | car2go grew customer base 43% in FY2016 to 2.2M, rentals up 21% to 22M »

Edeniq raises $7M to to support growth in Pathway cellulosic ethanol business

19 January 2017

Cellulosic and biorefining technology company Edeniq has raised $7 million in equity capital. The proceeds will be used to support growth in Edeniq’s Pathway cellulosic ethanol business. The company is focusing on customer acquisition, adding resources to support existing customers, and developing technology enhancements that can potentially increase the amount of cellulosic ethanol eligible for D3 RINs and other regulatory incentives at each customer plant.

The company’s largest existing investors, including Flint Hills Resources, Angeleno Group, I2BF Global Ventures, and Cyrus Capital participated in the equity round. Trinity Capital Investment was a new equity investor in the round. Trinity previously provided debt financing and, concurrently with the equity financing, Trinity amended and restated its debt facility for the Company.

Edeniq’s Pathway Technology is a low-cost solution for producing cellulosic ethanol from corn kernel fiber, utilizing existing fermenters at corn ethanol plants. Within the past four months, three ethanol plants have received cellulosic ethanol registrations from the EPA after deploying Edeniq’s Pathway technology.