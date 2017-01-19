« UQM Technologies receives follow-on order from Proterra to support increased electric bus demand | Main | ABI Research forecasts more than 69M automotive LiDAR sensors will ship in 2026 »

Print this post

Efficient Drivetrains awarded bus fleet order for the City of Sheyang, China

19 January 2017

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) Awarded Bus Fleet Order for the City of Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has received a major order for its EDI PowerDrive 6000 systems from the city of Sheyang in China. The company is supplying its drivetrain technology to Yaxing Motor Coach for integration into a fleet of city buses to be delivered in March of this year.

The company’s EDI PowerDrive 6000 PHEV drivetrain system surpassed one million miles in a commercial fleet setting in late 2016. Utilized for a mass transportation application, EDI PowerDrive 6000, certified by the China government, delivered full OEM performance with more than 40% improvement in fuel economy and emissions reductions as the system was deployed in the field to perform standard bus routes in place of its conventional diesel fuel counterpart.



EDI PowerDrive. Features of the EDI PowerDrive include: 4 driving modes: EV, EV+, Series & Parallel; lighter weight and more efficient; fewer parts for reduced costs and maintenance; engineered to fit conventional OEM chassis; Energy Storage System enables fully functional all electric range of 30-40 miles; fully rechargeable in less than 6 hours; and regenerative braking capabilities. Click to enlarge.

The PowerDrive 6000 PHEV and EV drivetrains are targeted at Class 6 medium-duty commercial fleet vehicles (work and distribution vehicles, municipal services, food & beverage, utilities, and telecom).

Efficient Drivetrains has been active in supplying its EDI PowerDrive and Vehicle Integration in China since 2010. The company has worked with one of the largest truck manufacturers globally, major vehicle manufacturers, and technology developers in China to produce drivetrains solutions spanning class 2-8 for CNG PHEV city buses, PHEV Port Trucks, PHEV Cement Mixers, and PHEV Sport Utility Vehicles and light duty trucks. EDI continues to grow its technology and business footprint in China with offices in Wuxi, Shanghai, and Beijing.

Industry reports expect that bus market will reach more than 200,000 PHEV and EV vehicles by 2020. EDI established a joint venture with ENCA to collaboratively pursue bus opportunities in China.

The company has begun development of the EDI PowerDrive 8000 and EDI PowerDrive 8000ev—targeting Class 8 commercial vehicles—to complement its existing drivetrain series of products for use in port, logistics, and utility applications.

The company will continue to expand its portfolio of solutions: EDI PowerDrive line of EV and PHEV drivetrains, EDI PowerSuite Vehicle Control Software and Telematics, and EDI Power2E 2 Way Charging and Exportable Power for end users, vehicle manufacturers and integrators throughout 2017.