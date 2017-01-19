« car2go grew customer base 43% in FY2016 to 2.2M, rentals up 21% to 22M | Main | EPC board showcases ultra-fast transition capability of GaN FETs for LiDAR »

Print this post

Route Monkey working with NQIT to develop transport & mobility algorithms for quantum computers

19 January 2017

Scotland-based route optimization specialist Route Monkey, a unit of telematics and big data company Trakm8, is working on a new generation of transport and mobility algorithms for quantum computers.

Route Monkey already works with Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh on creating and enhancing innovative algorithms for transport and travel (earlier post). The two are now joining forces with the Networked Quantum Information Technologies Hub (NQIT), led by the University of Oxford. Together, the three organizations will develop, test and commercialize quantum algorithms.

The leap forward in the capabilities offered by quantum computing opens up a whole new field. We can create algorithms that deliver even faster and more accurate answers, to ever more complex transport and mobility challenges. —Colin Ferguson, Trakm8 Group’s Managing Director of Fleet and Optimization

A quantum computer is a device that exploits the “weirdness” of quantum mechanics to be a more powerful type of computer. Currently, each bit in a computer is either at zero or one. A quantum computer has quantum bits, which can be zero, one, or in-between; they can even have several different values at the same time. For algorithm-based solutions, this means that the quantum computer only has to run one set of calculations to analyze various scenarios. It can also deal with much larger, more complex data sets and crunch the numbers much faster.

Simple demonstrations of programmable quantum computers have already been carried out in labs. Typically about 8 or so qubits (quantum bits; the measure of the number of quantum components in the computer) have been achieved. Very simple algorithms have been demonstrated. NQIT has demonstrated all the building blocks needed for a quantum computer.

NQIT is the largest of the four hubs in the UK National Quantum Technology Programme, a £270-million (US$332-million) investment by the UK government to establish a quantum technology industry in the UK. NQIT is working towards building a quantum computer demonstrator, the Q20:20 engine, which demonstrates a networked, hybrid light-matter approach to quantum information processing.

The Hub’s core proposition is that networking together smaller quantum systems results in a powerful and flexible information processing platform.

Route Monkey’s optimization solutions eliminate unnecessary mileage and improve vehicle utilisation, typically helping to reduce fleet costs by up to 20% and substantially cut carbon emissions. The algorithms are capable of making millions of calculations in a relatively short space of time, vastly improving on manual transport planning. They provide a competitive edge to businesses and also help cities deal with growing urban challenges like congestion.

Founded in 2009, Route Monkey initially focused on developing complex algorithms that provide route optimization and scheduling software solutions for fleet and transport managers. Building on this success, Route Monkey has expanded its algorithm portfolio to support low carbon vehicles and is now the UK’s leading provider of optimization solutions for both ultra-low emission vehicles and the energy management of their charging stations.