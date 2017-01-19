« NTU and NXP Semiconductors launch Singapore’s first Smart Mobility consortium; testing V2X on NTU campus | Main

UQM Technologies receives follow-on order from Proterra to support increased electric bus demand

19 January 2017

UQM Technologies received a new follow-on order from Proterra for PowerPhase HD electric drive systems, to be manufactured and shipped throughout 2017. Proterra will continue to increase its production capacity in 2017 as an increasing number of transit agencies see zero-emission buses as a credible and proven alternative to diesel, CNG, and hybrid buses.

Proterra has sold more than 252 vehicles to 28 different transit agencies throughout North America. Proterra’s configurable EV platform, battery and charging options make its buses well-suited for a wide range of transit and campus routes.

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.