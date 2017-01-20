« U Michigan signs ~$1M research agreement with China ride-sharing leader DiDi Chuxing | Main | MIT team engineers yeast to boost lipid production for biofuels »

Print this post

US DOT announces vehicle-to-infrastructure guidance

20 January 2017

US Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced new Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) guidance that can improve safety and mobility by accelerating the deployment of V2I communication systems. The guidance complements DOT’s efforts to reduce crashes by advancing vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology announced in a proposed rule in December.

V2I communication is a critical component of a connected vehicle environment—a system of hardware, software, firmware, and wireless communication that enables the dynamic transfer of data between vehicles as well as between vehicles and elements of the roadway infrastructure.

FHWA developed the V2I Guidance to assist transportation system owners/operators as they deploy V2I technology. The guidance can help transportation agencies and tollway authorities understand what a decision to deploy V2I technology could mean to their region, prepare for emerging V2I and V2V technologies, and leverage federal-aid funds to deploy them.