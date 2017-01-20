« MIT team engineers yeast to boost lipid production for biofuels | Main | Ford running 12-month trial of 20 plug-in hybrid Transit Custom vans in London »

Nissan partners with FLO for home charging in Canada

20 January 2017

Nissan is with FLO, a provider of a charging ecosystem in Canada, to encourage and ease EV adoption throughout the country. The new FLO Home charging station will become the recommended residential charging station by Nissan Canada for owners of the Nissan LEAF.

The FLO Home X5 is a 204V, 30A, 7.2 kW Level 2 charger with a SAE J1772 charging connector that can add 50 km (31 miles) of range—the average distance traveled daily by Canadian drivers—in 90 minutes.

Nissan will offer a $500 discount on the FLO Home charging station to every buyer of a new Nissan LEAF vehicle from a participating Nissan dealership between 20 January and 31 March 2017. FLO will also offer buyers them a free access card to its charging network, the largest in Canada, which provides EV drivers with more than 3,000 charging stations from coast to coast.

The FLO Home charging station, available since December 2016, will be presented to the public at the Nissan Canada kiosk during the Montreal Auto Show, from 20-29 January.

Designed and manufactured in Québec by AddÉnergie, the FLO Home charging station meets the highest security standards in the industry. The 100% aluminum casing is designed to withstand Canadian winters.