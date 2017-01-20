« Ford running 12-month trial of 20 plug-in hybrid Transit Custom vans in London | Main

GKN Driveline providing eTransmission to StreetScooter electric vans

20 January 2017

GKN Driveline is supplying its innovative electric drive technology to StreetScooter, the electric vehicle company owned by Deutsche Post DHL Group. GKN’s Family 2 eTransmission system transmits torque from the eMotor to the wheels of a new StreetScooter zero-emission pure electric van.

GKN’s system has an output torque of up to 2000 N·m in a compact package with superior noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) characteristics and efficiency. The interface enables the electric drive to pair easily with different electric motor designs to simplify integration and application engineering. Other applications for the system include the Fiat 500e city EV and the Citroen Berlingo Electric light commercial vehicle.

This is another example of GKN supporting electric vehicle innovation with essential driveline technologies. GKN’s electric drives turn electric power into instant torque at the wheels and the versatile Family 2 eTransmission provides outstanding performance, refinement and efficiency in a compact package that is designed to make integration quick and simple. —Peter Moelgg, CEO of GKN Driveline’s all-wheel and electric drive division

StreetScooter is a start-up formed by leading German technical university RWTH Aachen to develop more affordable electric commercial vehicles for urban operations. Following a successful trial, Deutsche Post DHL intends to deploy around 2,000 new StreetScooter vehicles in its urban delivery fleet by the end of the year as part of its ultimate objective of converting its entire delivery fleet to electric power.

The StreetScooter van is powered by a 20.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack and propelled by a 30 kW motor. Top speed is 80 km/h (50 mph).

A key objective of the programme was to reduce the development time and costs typically associated with commercial vehicles. GKN supported StreetScooter with effective application engineering to deliver the driveline, within the programme’s ambitious timeframe.