Tenova obtains FAC for new aluminum automotive heat treatment line at Novelis Nachterstedt Plant

20 January 2017

At the end of 2016, Novelis Deutschland GmbH awarded Tenova the Final Acceptance Certificate (FAC) for a state-of-the-art aluminum automotive finishing line at the Novelis Nachterstedt Plant in Germany, serving European and global automotive customers.

Located adjacent to Novelis’ existing rolling mill and the world’s largest aluminum recycling center, the $85-million line will increase annual production capacity by 120,000 metric tons of automotive sheet and will provide global customers with high-quality aluminum alloy automotive sheet used in lightweight vehicle structures and body panels.

The line is processing automotive aluminum coils with a thickness range from 0.7 up to 2.7 mm and a width range from 800 mm up to 2100 mm. Its annual capacity is 120,000 tons and the process speed is 80 m/min.

The line is equipped with a double payoff reel section converging to a stitcher unit; an entry vertical looper, the thermal section with entry bridle roll group, floating furnace with cooling section and exit bridle roll group; a chemical section with acid etching, spray passivation and a special squeegee roll coater unit; an exit horizontal looper, the re-heater and a double winding section with auxiliary devices.

The newest finishing line made by Tenova in Nachterstedt was built to serve materials to premium automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and others. Automakers are increasingly turn to aluminum to achieve better fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions in their vehicles. Automotive sheet coming out from Novelis heat treatment lines, made by Tenova, can be found in more than 180 different vehicle models in production today.

