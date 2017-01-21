« GKN Driveline providing eTransmission to StreetScooter electric vans | Main | California ARB releases proposed new plan to cut 2030 GHG by 40% v. 1990; more stringent LCFS, more ZEVs »

NSF director to highlight critical role of basic research in transportation technology at Washington Auto Show

21 January 2017

National Science Foundation (NSF) Director France Córdova will participate in MobilityTalks International, a public policy forum hosted by the Washington Auto Show on 24 January.

Córdova, accompanied by an NSF-funded self-driving Cadillac SRX, will highlight the essential role federal, basic, research funding plays in current and future automobile-related innovations.

This first MobilityTalks forum will allow world governments to exchange best practices related to emerging trends in transportation. Córdova will join an international group of automotive industry experts, lawmakers and regulators to deliver remarks and participate in a question and answer session focused on best practices related to connected and autonomous vehicles.

The Washington Auto Show opens at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on 27 January and runs through 5 February.