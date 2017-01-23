« California utilities submit projects to CPUC to expand EV infrastructure, adoption and awareness | Main | Northwestern team devises new computational design framework for optimized coatings for Li-ion cathodes to prolong cycle life »

POSTECH, Hyundai team develops new more thermally robust catalyst for NOx reduction with diesel engines

23 January 2017

A team from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in S. Korea, with colleagues from Hyundai Motors’s R&D group and the University of St. Andrews in the UK has developed a new, more thermally robust catalyst for NO x aftertreatment systems for diesel engines. A paper on their work is published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

The catalyst—divalent copper ions fully exchanged into high-silica LTA zeolites(Cu-LTA)—demonstrated excellent maintenance of activity for NO x reduction with NH 3 under vehicle-simulated conditions even after hydrothermal aging at 900 °C, a critical temperature that the current commercial Cu-SSZ-13 catalyst cannot overcome owing to thermal deactivation.

NO x is extremely difficult to reduce under an oxygen-rich environment. Although its selective catalytic reduction by urea (urea-SCR) has recently been commercialized, the operation window of this technology is severely limited by the decomposition temperature (ca. 200 ˚C) of urea into NH 3 and by SCR catalyst deactivation at temperatures higher than 750 ˚C. This prohibits closer placement of the catalyst to the engine, requiring an aggressive warm-up with extra fuel burning during the cold-start. Furthermore, when integrating a mandatory particulate filter in the modern diesel aftertreatment system to mitigate soot and ash, the frequent regeneration of diesel particulate filters is required before a certain accumulation of soot, resulting in large temperature spikes. Improvement of the thermal durability of the SCR catalysts would therefore be the key to maximizing the fuel efficiency, as well as to producing clean emissions from diesel engines.

… Although zeolite A (framework type LTA) is the first synthetic zeolite to be prepared, its catalytic applications have long been severely restricted due to its poor thermal stability originating from the high framework Al content (Si/ Al = 1.0). … Herein we report that when the copper ion exchange level increases to 100% (Cu/Al=0.50), the high-silica (Si/Al = 16–23) Cu-LTA catalysts hydrothermally aged at 900 ˚C, that is, the current regeneration temperature which the commercial Cu-SSZ-13 catalyst cannot withstand, show remarkable NO reduction activities. —Ryu et al.



a)–c) NO conversion as a function of temperature over the (left) fresh and (right) 900 ˚C-aged forms of Cu-LTA-16-10.14 (green ■), Cu-LTA-16-0.32 (brown ●), Cu-LTA-16-0.48 (red ▲), Cu-LTA-16-0.65 (purple ◆), Cu-LTA-11-0.48 (light green ►), Cu-LTA-23-0.50 (blue ◀), Cu-SSZ-13-16-0.15 (green □), Cu- SSZ-13-16-0.34 (brown ○), and Cu-SSZ-13-16-0.49 (red △). The feed contains 500 ppm NH 3 , 500 ppm NO, 5% O 2 , 10% H 2 O balanced with N 2 at 100,000 h-1 gas hourly space velocity. Hydrothermal aging was performed under flowing air containing 10% H 2 O at 900 ˚C for 12 h. The last two values of the catalyst identification correspond to the Si/Al and Cu/Al ratios of the catalysts, respectively. d) Effects of 20 ppm SO 2 exposure as a function of time at 270 ˚C on the NO conversion over fresh Cu-LTA-16-0.48 (red ▲) and Cu-SSZ-13-16-0.49 (red △). The feed composition is the same as that described above. Source: Ryu et al.Click to enlarge.

The Cu-LTA catalysts open up a new research direction for lean NO x catalysts—even for gasoline- powered vehicles—and eliminates one of the barriers to expanded use of fuel-efficient diesel engines, the researchers said.

The team is applying for patents worldwide, and plans to continue work on commercialization of the technology.

