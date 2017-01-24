« KPMG Survey: execs say connected car generates 10x revenue than a conventional vehicle; market share based on units “outdated”; BEVs #1 trend | Main

BMW and Nissan again partner to add 174 more DC fast chargers in US with EVgo

24 January 2017

BMW and Nissan have again joined forces—this time with EVgo, the nation’s largest public DC Fast charging network—to increase public access to DC Fast charging stations across the US. The partners will make an additional 174 locations in 33 states available to all EV owners in those markets, and plan to install 50 more in 2017.

EVgo’s fast charging network now totals 668 dual-port DC Fast charging stations installed and available to all EV drivers across the United States. This latest expansion builds on the 120 dual-port DC Fast chargers that BMW and Nissan announced together in December 2015. (Earlier post.) Each location offers a dual 50 kW DC Fast charging station with both CHAdeMO and SAE Combo (CCS) connectors.

These 50 kW stations can charge EVs from Nissan and BMW up to 80% in about 25-30 minutes, as compared to the longer time required to recharge at a Level 2 (240V) charger, currently the most commonly available public charging station.

Nissan LEAF owners can find these chargers using the Nissan LEAF EZ-Charge smartphone app. BMW i3 drivers can easily locate the charging stations with ConnectedDrive in the vehicle, using either the in-vehicle Navigation or the BMW ConnectedApp.

With the majority of these DC Fast chargers already installed and active, these EVgo charging stations are strategically located near shopping and dining establishments along convenient, well-traveled routes. With this partnership, upwards of 90% of BMW i3 and Nissan LEAF drivers can easily take advantage of DC Fast charging at an EVgo station nearby.

States and markets in which BMW and Nissan have installed dual-port DC Fast chargers on the EVgo network include: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.