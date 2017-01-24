« 10,000 liters of Neste MY Renewable Diesel produced from waste ham fat | Main | BMW and Nissan again partner to add 174 more DC fast chargers in US with EVgo »

KPMG Survey: execs say connected car generates 10x revenue than a conventional vehicle; market share based on units “outdated”; BEVs #1 trend

24 January 2017

Advancements such as connectivity, big data, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence are driving new economic models for automakers, and most see tremendous revenue potential and consumer value in leveraging driver and vehicle data to offer mobility services, according to the 2017 KPMG Global Automotive Executive Study.

The KPMG research, which polled nearly 1,000 executives with the world’s leading automotive companies, found that 76% say one connected car generates more revenue streams than 10 conventional cars. In fact, expectations for data-driven revenue are so great that 71% say measuring OEM market share based on units sold is outdated.

The game has changed for automakers, as cars have evolved into rolling computers and consumers have been quick to embrace autonomy, connectivity and mobility-on-demand. A car is no longer defined by its utility, it is defined by the experience it provides to the driver and passenger—and that opens a tremendous pipeline for new revenue streams and business services that KPMG projects could top $1 trillion in the next decade or so. —Gary Silberg, KPMG’s Automotive Sector Leader

Eighty percent of executives in the KPMG study agree that data will be the fuel for future business models, and 83% believe they will make money off of that data. In order to create value and consequently monetize data, 82% of the executives agree that a car needs its very own ecosystem/operating system (OS) as otherwise the valuable consumer and/or vehicle data will be most likely routed through third parties. In this case many valuable revenue streams would be lost.

In conjunction with the executive survey, KPMG surveyed 2,400 consumers from 42 countries, to compare their perspective against the opinion of the world’s leading auto executives. KPMG found that consumers agree. Sixty percent of consumers say that as we move toward autonomous driving, they’ll only care about what they can do with the time they’re in the car, rather than the attributes of the car. However, both executives and consumers agree that data security and privacy is the top purchasing criteria in the self-driving age where passengers are interacting with the car’s digital platform.

You cannot overstate the importance of data security in the autonomous era. The massive amounts of data that is being collected presents a tremendous business opportunity for auto companies. Addressing information security concerns is a critical priority for automakers, and one they cannot afford to get wrong. —Gary Silberg

Executives and consumers don’t agree on who should own that consumer and vehicle data. Auto execs are split between thinking OEMs (31%) and consumers (27%) should own the data, while consumers overwhelmingly believe only they should own it.

Good-bye to auto-digital fusion, hello to co-integration. KPMG analysts suggested that the emerging “clash of cultures” between the offline and online world in the auto industry is “insurmountable”—and that the two will never become fully congruent.

This means that we need to let go of the vision of a complete auto-digital fusion. We instead believe in an additional, overarching layer, a layer so to speak of the ‘next’ dimension in which both worlds are to some extent represented, a dimension characterized by co-integration in which the roles in the value chain have not yet been decided. For traditional auto companies, the key question will therefore be which role to strive for and how to tap new future revenue streams when traditional streams break away.

This year’s results demonstrate more than ever that the car itself will certainly be an essential part of revenue but not the only major source—of all the links in the value chain, it is the auto companies that will have to develop new service- and data-driven business models together in one digital ecosystem, placing the customer at the center. —KPMG survey



50% of executives in the KPMG survey believe battery electric vehicles to be the #1 key trend, followed by connectivity and digitalization. BEVs jumped from rank 9 in 2015—when the consequences of e-mobility on OEMs business models were underestimated—to become the #1 key trend in 2017. Connectivity and digitalization have thereby even been overtaken. Strong regulatory restrictions have increased the pressure to react and therefore make e-mobility the top key trend among executives.



Interestingly, in China—the largest electric vehicle market—connectivity and digitalization still rank as the top trend. Click to enlarge.

Other findings from the survey include: