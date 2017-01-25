« Hydrogenious Technologie and MAN Diesel & Turbo partner to develop LOHC hydrogenation reactors | Main | Joint CEC, CARB annual report details progress in build-out of hydrogen refueling infrastructure »

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, IVECO and ENGIE collaborating to promote natural gas in Europe starting from Belgium

25 January 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), IVECO (a brand of CNH Industrial) and ENGIE (Global Energy Player) are broadly collaborating to promote natural gas vehicles and infrastructure in Europe. This collaboration is in line with the implementation of the DAFI Directive (Directive 2014/94 - Deployment of Alternative Fuels Infrastructures), with a particular focus on certain countries and regions, starting from Wallonia, Belgium.

At the “Salon de l’Auto” in Brussels, the Minister of Mobility and Environment announced a program for the improvement of air quality in Wallonia. In line with COP 21, the Walloon strategy envisages that 50% of its public fleet vehicles, in need of replacement, will run on alternative fuels starting from 1 January 2017, and the percentage will rise to 100% starting from 1 January 2030. The Government of Wallonia also set a new regulation to promote the development of CNG infrastructure.

FCA, IVECO and ENGIE sais they welcomed and supported the announcement made by the Government of Wallonia, with whom a cooperation has been carried out over recent months, to promote and develop the use of alternative fuels (CNG and LNG mainly) in terms of infrastructure and vehicles.

The partnership between FCA, IVECO and ENGIE has been formalized by a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the aim of cooperating together to offer all stakeholders (public and private) complete solutions for alternative fuels based on natural gas.

The extensive cooperation set out in the MoU includes several European Countries such as Italy, Romania, France and the Czech Republic and various areas of activities, like in-site fuel stations, R&D collaboration, cooperation with Governments and private stakeholders to develop CNG within the European DAFI, and the European project Connect2LNG.

FCA is pursuing the development of alternative fuel motors as a key pillar in its strategy. The objective is to offer technologies that utilize fuels already available in its target markets—from natural gas to biofuels—while bringing immediate benefits in terms of lower emissions. FCA has significantly developed its CNG range, which is now composed of 12 models, making it one of the most comprehensive in the automotive sector with up to 700,000 units sold since 1997.

IVECO leads the European alternative fuels vehicle market, holding the largest market share for alternative fuel vehicles currently on the road with a running park of more than 16,000 vehicles, including 5,800 dedicated to public transport. The brand has achieved a technological advantage in natural gas engines by having developed a complete range of both CNG and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) vehicles, from the Daily light commercial vehicle to the Urbanway city bus, and the new Stralis NP for long-haul transport, launched last June. These initiatives highlight the potential of methane as a fuel for commercial vehicles, public transport vehicles and public service vehicles, in which the brand also plays a leading role at an international level.

Together, FCA and IVECO intend to further develop their ranges of natural gas vehicles.

ENGIE is a global energy player and an expert operator in gas, electricity and energy services. ENGIE’s business is based on taking on the major challenges of energy’s transition to decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization: access to sustainable energy, climate-change mitigation and adaptation, security of supply, the rational use of resources, and the right data solutions. ENGIE considers transportation a major development focus.