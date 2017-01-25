« BMW and Nissan again partner to add 174 more DC fast chargers in US with EVgo | Main | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, IVECO and ENGIE collaborating to promote natural gas in Europe starting from Belgium »

Print this post

Hydrogenious Technologie and MAN Diesel & Turbo partner to develop LOHC hydrogenation reactors

25 January 2017

Hydrogenious Technologies GmbH and MAN Diesel & Turbo SE—which, in addition to being a leading provider of large-bore diesels and turbomachinery for marine and stationary applications, is also a specialist for salt-bed reactors for chemical industry—recently closed an agreement for joint development of industrial-scale Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) hydrogenation reactors.

LOHC technology enables the safe and efficient storage of hydrogen through molecular binding; Hydrogenious thus builds systems to bind hydrogen chemically to a carrier liquid—specifically, dibenzyltoluene. This enables efficient transport and storage of large amounts of hydrogen at ambient conditions. Following the commissioning of first container-based pilot systems by Hydrogenious Technologies, this joint development now aims at a stepwise scaling of hydrogenation systems to the multi-ton per day scale of today’s hydrogen sources.

Combined with its smaller hydrogen release systems (ReleaseBOXes), the scale-up aims at significantly reducing the cost of hydrogen delivery and supporting the breakthrough of hydrogen mobility. The Hydrogenious ReleaseBOXes offer hydrogen output ranging from 5 Nm3/h to 100 Nm3/h. Storage capacity is 57 kg H 2 /m3 LOHC.

MDT Diesel & Turbo is a leading manufacturer of reactor systems and components for the chemical and petro-chemical industry and has, with its proprietary salt-bed reactor technology, a broad experience in development, engineering and manufacturing of large scale reactor systems. Hydrogenious Technologies, as a pioneer of the commercial LOHC technology, brings the necessary process know-how as well as a comprehensive understanding of the overall system requirements into the cooperation.