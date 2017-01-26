« Dutch #ichargesmart charging app boosts share of renewable energy in battery; now available for Tesla home charging | Main | ABI Research: automotive cellular V2X to challenge IEEE 802.11p/DSRC; spectrum issues loom large »

Faurecia Emissions Control reorients strategy, becomes Faurecia Clean Mobility

26 January 2017

To align with industry megatrends and boost its long term growth, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies has reoriented its strategy and become Faurecia Clean Mobility. Faurecia Clean Mobility is one of three Faurecia business groups, the other two being Automotive Seating and Interior Systems.

Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies developed exhaust systems and components, including mufflers, manifolds, catalytic converters, emissions control systems and complete exhaust systems. Faurecia defined three key areas for innovation within this segment:

Weight reduction. Faurecia is the market leader for valves used in cold-end exhaust components. Its self-adjusting “adaptive” valve addresses the growing market demand for lighter-weight vehicles: by cutting muffler size in half, it provides significant savings in exhaust system weight. The use of brazing in the welding process reduces the thickness of each component, reducing weight and enhancing quality and durability.

Emissions reduction. Faureecia developed the Blue Box Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system. The SCR converter can be placed as close as possible to the engine for more efficient NO x removla.

Energy recovery Working with Ford, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies developed the Exhaust Heat Recovery Manifold (EHRM). This technology captures heat given off by the exhaust to warm the interior more quickly than a conventional set-up, reducing fuel consumption and pollutant emissions.

As air quality becomes a major concern for cities in particular, regulations are increasing the need for electrification and new technologies. In this context Faurecia Clean Mobility will focus on three key areas:

New technologies for a more efficient and responsible use of thermal and hybrid cars, integrating high-tech systems such as energy recovery and monitoring of real time data.

Developing breakthrough innovations for the rapidly growing commercial vehicle market as well as the global off-highway and high horse power market, including marine and power generation.

Leveraging its expertise to develop innovative solutions to accompany the growth of electric vehicles, with a focus on lightweight solutions including composites and battery thermal management.

By focusing on Clean Mobility we are boosting our growth opportunities. The electrification of the powertrain is a major opportunity for value added technologies such as energy recovery, composites and battery management. At the same time the world is becoming increasingly emissionized, in particular for commercial vehicles and high horsepower engines. This represents important growth opportunities for innovative air quality solutions for which Faurecia is the world leader. —Christophe Schmitt, Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President

As a global provider of emissions control and depollution technology, Faurecia Clean Mobility has the clear objective of leading the transition of the mobility value chain towards cleaner solutions.

Faurecia says it is doing so with a constantly growing innovation ecosystem including academic, governmental and industrial partners as well as start-ups.

In Asia, for example, Faurecia is working with Clean Air Asia—a leading air quality management network in the region. It has also recently completed the purchase of Amminex to accelerate the deployment of an efficient nitrogen oxide reduction system for cars and commercial vehicles. (Earlier post.)