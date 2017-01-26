« Viking Grace LNG ferry to install rotor sail; first LNG/wind electric propulsion hybrid ship | Main | DuPont Industrial Biosciences awarded grant for high-efficiency biogas enzyme production »

New GM SDK gives developers access to 350+ simulated GM vehicle data signals

26 January 2017

General Motors has introduced a next generation infotainment software development kit (NGI SDK) that allows software developers around the world to develop and test in-vehicle applications for GM’s infotainment systems. With the NGI SDK, apps can be built to run directly on the vehicle using HTML5 and JavaScript.

The development kit includes the native Application Program Interfaces (APIs) that allow developers access to more than 350 vehicle data signals—more than any other automaker. Those signals include:

Instrument panel measurements, such as trip odometer and vehicle speed

Drive information, such as presence of passengers or if the windows are open or closed

Vehicle features, such as radio or backup camera

Performance and maintenance, such as oil life and tire pressure

Lights and indicators, such as a burnt-out lightbulb or low washer fluid

The NGI SDK mimics real vehicle data, allowing developers outside GM to build apps without making frequent trips to Detroit to conduct testing on infotainment modules.

GM has nearly 12 million connected vehicles on the road today, the largest fleet of any automaker. From 2015 to 2016, GM has seen data usage by customers increase nearly 200 percent. Mobile app use for GM vehicles also hit an all-time high in 2016, with more than 225 million interactions.