Dutch #ichargesmart charging app boosts share of renewable energy in battery; now available for Tesla home charging

26 January 2017

Jedlix, a subsidiary of Dutch renewable energy company Eneco, has made its smart charging app available to all home-charging Tesla drivers. A previously conducted test among 40 Tesla drivers demonstrated that the app increases the share of renewable energy in the battery and reduces costs. Jedlix’ mission is that, in time, all cars will run on renewable energy.

Jedlix #ichargesmart manages the charging of an electric car based on the balance between production and consumption of renewable energy. By selecting the optimal charging moments, Jedlix increases the share of renewables in the energy mix.

Our software creates a direct link between electric cars and the supply of renewable energy. This increases the sustainability of the charging process. Use of the app also reduces the costs of electric driving, because the app determines the lowest rate during the charging period. The results of a previously conducted test among 40 Tesla drivers show that savings on charging costs can be as high as 15%. The app also provides the possibility of smart home charging at no additional costs. —Jorg van Heesbeen, manager Business Development at Jedlix

According to Van Heesbeen the sustainability aspect appeals to many Tesla drivers. The more than 6,000 Teslas in the Netherlands account for nearly half of the total number of fully electric cars in the country. With a combined peak capacity of around 60 MW, these cars have the potential to accelerate the integration of solar and wind power. Consequently, they also contribute to emission-free mobility. In the future, the service can also be used to prevent congestion on the low-voltage grid, should this become relevant.

The service is currently available for 1000+ compatible public charging stations and smart home charging for Tesla in the Netherlands.