« Study finds wide spread of times for resuming control from highly automated vehicle in non-critical scenarios; challenges for designers | Main | Traveling Finnish sauna touring US to use Neste renewable diesel on the West Coast »

Print this post

Navigant: 2016 advanced battery shipments through Q3 = 323M cells and $3.8B in sales

26 January 2017

According to a new report from Navigant Research, the shipment volume of advanced batteries for the first three quarters of 2016 equates to more than 323.5 million individual battery cells, 16.1 GWh of energy capacity, 61.4 GW of power capacity, and $3.8 billion in sales. The majority of the advanced batteries in 2016 have been manufactured in Asia Pacific and shipped around the world.

For the purposes of the report, advanced batteries are defined as rechargeable batteries with a chemistry that has only entered into the market as a mass-produced product in the last two decades for use in the automotive or stationary energy storage system sectors. The report does not include experimental batteries that have not yet reached mass production. The chemistries that are included in the report are all lithium ion (Li-ion) chemistries, flow battery chemistries, sodium-metal halide, and advanced lead-acid.

Advanced batteries energy capacity by segment, world markets: 3Q 2016. The global market for advanced batteries for EVs and stationary ESSs through 3Q 2016 has already surpassed the total 2015 energy capacity of approximately 14.6 GWh. Source: Navigant Research. Click to enlarge.

Battery chemistries not included in the report are traditional lead-acid batteries, such as absorbent glass mat and valve-regulated lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, and nickel-cadmium chemistries.

The report, Advanced Battery Tracker 4Q16, tracks developments and trends in the advanced batteries market across the automotive and stationary energy storage segments from shipments through 3Q 2016, including energy capacity (MWh), power capacity (MW), cells shipped, and revenue, across global regions.

Through 3Q 2016, demand for batteries as an alternative means to power electric vehicles (EVs) and support grid management systems showed steady growth and continues to grow globally due to the expansion of plug-in EVs (PEVs) and stationary grid-tied energy storage systems (ESSs).

Lithium ion (Li-ion) remains the primary chemistry for light-duty automotive applications, while the stationary energy storage sector has a more diverse chemistry landscape with technologies ranging from sodium sulfur and flow batteries to advanced lead-acid and hybrid chemistries.

The introduction of mass-market battery EVs with ranges of 150 to 200-plus miles has significant implications for the PEV market and EV service providers that supply the electricity to the vehicles, according to the report. Meanwhile, in the stationary storage market, advances in resiliency and improved power quality are important drivers for energy storage customers across all sectors.