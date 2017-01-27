« Saudi Aramco R&D proposes SuperButol as new low-cost high-octane blend component | Main | Ford SmartLink OBD plug-in upgrades Ford 2010-2016 vehicles for connectivity »
Blue Bird developing battery-electric V2G school bus in $9M+ project; demo fleet in California in 2019
27 January 2017
In December 2016, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it would be awarding $15M to organizations in an effort to accelerate the adoption of advanced and alternative fuel vehicles. Blue Bird Corporation, a bus manufacturer located in Fort Valley, GA, was presented the largest amount at $4.4M in order to develop a zero-emissions, 100% V2G electric school bus. (Earlier post.)
Combined with matching funding from other public and private entities in California, the total project funding will be more than $9M and result in an eight bus demonstration fleet deployed in California by 2019.
This project will take us far down the road to deploying and operating a Zero Emission School Bus that is cost effective for school districts across the United States. We thank DoE for this award, and applaud Blue Bird’s leadership in this arena.—Kevin Matthews, Managing Director for National Strategies, whose firm developed the application and will serve as project manager
