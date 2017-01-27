« Saudi Aramco R&D proposes SuperButol as new low-cost high-octane blend component | Main | Ford SmartLink OBD plug-in upgrades Ford 2010-2016 vehicles for connectivity »

Blue Bird developing battery-electric V2G school bus in $9M+ project; demo fleet in California in 2019

27 January 2017

In December 2016, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it would be awarding $15M to organizations in an effort to accelerate the adoption of advanced and alternative fuel vehicles. Blue Bird Corporation, a bus manufacturer located in Fort Valley, GA, was presented the largest amount at $4.4M in order to develop a zero-emissions, 100% V2G electric school bus. (Earlier post.)

Combined with matching funding from other public and private entities in California, the total project funding will be more than $9M and result in an eight bus demonstration fleet deployed in California by 2019.