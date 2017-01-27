« Velocys establishes strategic alliance with TRI for gasification systems for BTL plants | Main | BMW expands ChargeNow by EVgo programs for DC fast charging »

McLaren Racing signs new four-year partnership with Stratasys to bring additive manufacturing to Formula 1

27 January 2017

McLaren Racing and Stratasys entered a new four-year partnership under which Stratasys will supply McLaren Racing with a suite of 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, as the Official Supplier of 3D Printing Solutions to the McLaren-Honda Formula 1 team. Stratasys will work closely with the grand prix outfit as it ramps up its rapid manufacturing capacity at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK.

Under the agreement, Stratasys will supply McLaren Racing with its latest Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and PolyJet-based 3D printing solutions and materials for visual and functional prototyping, production tooling including composite tooling, and customized production parts—enabling their accelerated delivery while increasing performance and productivity in design and manufacturing operations.