EPA approves Little Sioux Corn Processors for cellulosic ethanol using Edeniq’s Pathway technology

27 January 2017

Edeniq, Inc., a leading cellulosic and biorefining technology company, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced that the US Environmental Protection Agency has approved Little Sioux Corn Processors’ registration of its 150 million gallon per year Marcus, Iowa, ethanol plant for cellulosic ethanol production.

Under the terms of its license agreements with ADM and Little Sioux, Edeniq uses its Pathway Technology to measure the amount of cellulosic ethanol produced, and provides the required information to register for D3 cellulosic RINs with the EPA.

Little Sioux is the third plant to receive a cellulosic ethanol registration from the EPA after deploying Edeniq’s Pathway Technology. The plant uses ADM’s Clintozyme enzyme to convert lower value corn fiber, which is typically sold as a feed ingredient, into higher value fuel ethanol through an enzymatic process. Registered plants can access D3 RINS, which are worth more than $2.50 per gallon in 2017.

We trialed ADM’s Clintozyme cellulase enzyme to increase our ethanol and corn oil yield. We saw positive overall corn to ethanol conversion rates, increased corn oil yields, lower BTUs per gallon, and decreased fouling of piping and evaporator equipment. When we accessed the Edeniq Pathway Technology through the license, Edeniq put the pieces together to allow us to produce D3 RINs, thereby increasing shareholder value. —Steve Roe, Little Sioux’s General Manager

Edeniq’s Pathway Technology is the lowest-cost solution for producing and measuring cellulosic ethanol from corn kernel fiber utilizing existing fermenters at corn ethanol plants and has produced up to 2.5% cellulosic ethanol, up to a 7% increase in overall ethanol yield, and additional corn oil recovery.

Edeniq’s EPA approved validation and turnkey registration process provide a solution for generating D3 RINs and other regulatory credits associated with cellulosic ethanol.