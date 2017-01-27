« Blue Bird developing battery-electric V2G school bus in $9M+ project; demo fleet in California in 2019 | Main | Mitsubishi Motors to supply 635 Outlander PHEVs to National Police of Ukraine »
Ford SmartLink OBD plug-in upgrades Ford 2010-2016 vehicles for connectivity
27 January 2017
Using a simple device that plugs into the OBD II port below the steering wheel, Ford SmartLink will give Ford customers who own 2010 – 2016 model year Ford and Lincoln vehicles that are not equipped with a modem access to:
- Smartphone-based remote start, lock and unlock.
- 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capable of accepting up to eight devices.
- Vehicle health and security alerts.
- Vehicle location assistance.
SmartLink can be obtained at Ford and Lincoln dealerships starting this summer.
With more than two years of research and development invested, the Ford SmartLink team of engineers, in collaboration with Delphi Automotive and Verizon Telematics, have ensured the technology will work seamlessly with Ford and Lincoln vehicles.
January 27, 2017
